'Vasantham' unfolds a range of handicrafts, handlooms

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting exquisite craftsmanship, weavers and craftsmen brought out a wide range of handloom and handicraft products, tribal jewellery and home decors from across the country at the two-day annual exhibition 'Vasantham' organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) that began on a grand note here on Thursday. About 60 stalls comprising exquisite Jaipur blue pottery, Pichwai paintings, Moonj and water reed crafts and brass and blackstone cookware, Kilim weaving home furnishings, handcrafted and hand-painted stationery, and bed and table linen, draw the attention of the visitors.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the popular sweet house of the city, Sarvani Sweets launched its novel initiative called craft series, which features handicrafts of Andhra Pradesh on each sweet box with a brief write-up about the craft. Defining the state as a treasure trove of fascinating art forms and traditional crafts, each unique in style, theme, concept, form, and expression, director of Sarvani Sweets NSR Prabhakar Varma said the craft series aid to promote artisans and weavers' indomitable spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of the CCAP Ammaji Rayudu said the crafts council has been providing a platform for the artisans and weavers across the country and it's a great opportunity for the visitors to go through the latest creations by the craftsmen.

As a token of respect, CCAP representatives felicitated prominent craftsman from Etikoppaka village CV Raju, for reviving the dying art of making sustainable and children-friendly wooden toys. Inaugurated by wife of the Industry Minister Gudivada Amarnath Hema Gouri and his mother G Nagamani, the exhibition will be open at Green Park hotel on Friday from 10:30 am to 8 pm.