Vice-Admiral Sreekumar Nair takes over as DGNP

Visakhapatnam: Vice-Admiral Sreekumar Nair took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam, from Vice-Admiral Kiran Deshmukh here on Tuesday.

Vice-Admiral Nair has earlier served as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including operational, staff and Dockyard.

He has served onboard Indian Naval ships Ranvir, Rana, Delhi and Mumbai. He has commanded the premier training establishment INS Valsura at Jamnagar.