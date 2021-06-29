Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's four-day long trip to Vizag concludes

Visakhapatnam: Concluding his four-day-long trip, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu boarded a special flight from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.



Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, public representatives and a team of officials, including District Collector V Vinay Chand, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, District Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy were present at the airport to bid farewell to the Vice President.

Earlier, the Vice President held a meeting with the VPT officials on the day one of his visit. Later, he took part in the virtual meet of the sixth annual conference of Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya and participated in the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao .

