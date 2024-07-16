  • Menu
Vijayasai threatens legal action against those damaging his reputation

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said those who indulged in damaging his image, self-respect and reputation will not be spared

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said those who indulged in damaging his image, self-respect and reputation will not be spared. He came down heavily on a section of people and media for indulging in false campaign against him.

Pointing out at the recent allegation against him that he is reportedly close to endowments department official, who is an ST, Vijayasai Reddy made it clear that he treats the official as his daughter. “I will also find out those involved in the conspiracy. Complaint will be lodged with Human Rights Commission, Tribals Commission, ST Commission, Press Council and parliament,” he stated.

Criticising that those who are not well educated are running media houses, the MP said he would soon start a channel. Further, he stated that those who are reporting about him should not do so without seeking his version.

After the alliance government came to power, the MP said, anarchic rule has been going on in Andhra Pradesh. “If mid-term election is on cards or in next elections, YSRCP is sure to come back to power and we will take action against those violating the norms,” he said.

