Vijayawada: SFI demands supply textbooks to Inter students

Vijayawada : Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary A Ashok demanded that the State government take steps to supply textbooks free of cost to intermediate students studying in government colleges. He said, “It is a shame that the government had announced that it was unable to supply textbooks to

students.”

A team of SFI leaders led by Ashok visited Government Junior College at Payakapuram of Vijayawada on Tuesday. The team members interacted with the students and enquired about the distribution of books.

Later, Ashok criticised that the State government had failed to supply books for the students of government junior colleges. He condemned the announcement made by the Board of Intermediate that they were unable to supply books. He opined that the claim of the government that it gives top priority to education was false.

He alleged that the government was diverting fees that were paid by students to Nadu-Nedu. The State government should allot funds for intermediate education and supply textbooks to students, he demanded.

SFI NTR district president M Someswara Rao, leaders Manmadha, Rajakumar, Kumara Swamy and others participated.