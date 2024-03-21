Vijayawada: Sharmila’s meeting with YSR district Congress leaders today

Vijayawada : Uncertainty prevails on whether or not the APCC chief Y S Sharmila will contest the polls or will she confine herself to campaign for the party candidates in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Sources say that while Sharmila is willing to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress high command is said to have told her that she should confine to campaign only and after the elections were over she could be sent to Rajya Sabha if need be. The high command is of the view that if she has to play the twin role of PCC president and candidate for Kadapa, it may not be possible to take up aggressive campaign since the State would be having Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

APCC president Sharmila is actively conducting party meetings and is touring across the State trying to strengthen the party to prepare for the elections. The CWC meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday discussed the poll preparations and strategy.

In the backdrop of this situation, Sharmila has called for a meeting with YSR district Congress leaders on Thursday to discuss the party activities and her intention to contest Lok Sabha elections from Kadapa constituency.