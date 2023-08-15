Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
Just In
Visakhapatnam: 11,000 saplings planted on college campus
Visakhapatnam: As a part of its commitment towards the environment, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College takes up ‘Go Green’ initiative of planting 11,000...
Visakhapatnam: As a part of its commitment towards the environment, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College takes up ‘Go Green’ initiative of planting 11,000 saplings of 100 species on its campus.
Supported by Vizag Alpha Round Table-305 and Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle-174, the ‘Go Green’ initiative was inaugurated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, national president of Round Table India Robin, among others, the event was organised to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.
The event saw 2,000 students and staff participating in the mega tree plantation project. Speaking on the occasion, secretary and correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar said the green initiative aimed at contributing towards maintaining an eco-friendly campus and save the city from pollution.
The plantation drive was attended by DFO Anant Sankar, joint chief environmental engineer A Subba Rao and district environmental engineer G Nagi Reddy.