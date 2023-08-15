Visakhapatnam: 11,000 saplings planted on college campus

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its commitment towards the environment, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College takes up ‘Go Green’ initiative of planting 11,000 saplings of 100 species on its campus.

Supported by Vizag Alpha Round Table-305 and Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle-174, the ‘Go Green’ initiative was inaugurated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, national president of Round Table India Robin, among others, the event was organised to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.

The event saw 2,000 students and staff participating in the mega tree plantation project. Speaking on the occasion, secretary and correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar said the green initiative aimed at contributing towards maintaining an eco-friendly campus and save the city from pollution.

The plantation drive was attended by DFO Anant Sankar, joint chief environmental engineer A Subba Rao and district environmental engineer G Nagi Reddy.