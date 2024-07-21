Visakhapatnam: 20 YSRCP corporators switch loyalties

Visakhapatnam: After the 2024 polls, YSRCP received another rude shock as 20 corporators switched loyalties.

Already, the party has become washed out in North Andhra.

Soon, even the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is likely to slip away from the YSRCP's grip.

A team of corporators joined the TDP on Sunday. Of the 20 corporators who bid adieu to the YSRCP, 13 joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of the TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, among others. The rest is joining the Jana Sena Party next.

The seven corporators are scheduled to meet Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan and join the party in his presence.

Steps are on to eye the Mayor's post as the corporators extend their support to the TDP and Jana Sena Party.