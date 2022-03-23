Visakhapatnam: 30 tribals to take part in youth exchange programme

Visakhapatnam: About 15 girls and 15 boys from tribal hamlets are taking part in the 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme scheduled from March 25 to 31 in Bangalore.

From interior villages of GK Veedhi, Munchigiputtu and Pedabayalu, among other Agency areas, tribal youths will have a chance to represent the state at the national level platform.

Organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the programme aims at bringing tribal youths from different parts of the country onto a platform and exhibit their inherent skills.Ahead of the event, participants from Visakhapatnam district staged a demonstration at RK Beach on Tuesday.

Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau Satish Kumar, who attended as chief guest, mentioned that the programme is a rare opportunity for the tribal youths and exhorted them to utilise it.

Speaking on the occasion, CRPF Battalion second Commandant Selva Kumar said such avenues aim at bringing awareness at national level among the locals, helping them meet tribal youths from other states and exchanging best practices.Earlier, about 50 tribal youths took part in the Tribal Exchange Programme held in Ranchi, Jharkhand and found the avenue a great learning experience.