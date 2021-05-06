Visakhapatnam: 33 mini markets to ease curfew rush

Visakhapatnam: In a move to prevent crowding at Rythu Bazaars which are kept open once a day now due to the partial curfew, the department of agricultural marketing has come up with 33 mini markets.

In addition to the 13 permanent Rythu Bazaars spread across Visakhapatnam, the mini Rythu Bazaars serve as selling points to customers in their neighbourhoods. Keeping the 18-hour curfew in view, the agricultural marketing department decided to make vegetables available to the public by initiating mini bazaars.

Depending on the rush at Rythu Bazaars and surrounding areas, two to three mini markets have been facilitated in a few neighbourhoods. In cramped areas, three to four such bazaars have been arranged.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is paying special attention to providing facilities in these mini vegetable markets such as drinking water, toilets and temporary sheds for farmers.

Before the partial curfew came into force, vegetables and essentials were supplied through 13 Rythu Bazaars spread across the city and most of them were kept open both in the morning and evening.

However, with the implementation of the partial curfew, the authorities concerned have set up mini markets in nearby playgrounds to clear the rush and also help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "The basic facilities of the farmers are being taken care of. The mini markets will continue to operate as long as the curfew continues and until we receive further orders," says P Papa Rao, deputy director of marketing department.

But not many are aware of the mini markets even now. As a result, Rythu Bazaars continue to witness crowds till noon. "There is a lack of awareness about mini markets among people. People need not depend on Rythu Bazaars alone to meet their vegetable requirements as mini markets cater to their daily needs," opines YVM Krishna, Estate Officer of Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar.