Visakhapatnam: 385 households get access to potable water

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the corporate social responsibility initiative, NTPC Simhadri is taking steps to provide piped water supply along with a ground level water tank of 20 KL at Jalaripeta, Mutyalammapalem in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The initiative is taken under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' of the Jal Shakti Ministry to ensure access to safe and potable water to rural households.

The piped drinking water supply, taken up at a cost of Rs 14.30 lakh, aims to ensure access to potable water for 385 households of Jalaripeta village.

Pendurthi constituency MLA A Adeep Raj, general manager (O&M) Girish Chandra Choukse, NTPC were among those who inaugurated the water supply at Jalaripeta village.