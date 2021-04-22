Visakhapatnam: 83 students selected in campus recruitment

Visakhapatnam: Campus interviews were conducted at Behara Polytechnic College here on Wednesday.

The college management said that 220 students attended the interviews and 83 of them got selected in HTL and Nippon Steel Company.

HR personnel K Balu and Krishnamurthy said the students were selected for the posts of quality checking and as trainee employees.

Director of Institutions Behara Chaitanya, assistant director B Tarun Kumar and college Principal V Sukanya congratulated the students on their achievement.

They handed over appointment letters to the students who got recruited during the campus drive.