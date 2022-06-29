Visakhapatnam: 99% villages across State covered under Jal Jeevan Mission

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has the entire infrastructure related to rural water supply and 99 per cent of the villages across the State have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, said Director of National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Pradeep Singh.

Speaking at a workshop on implementation of JJM in Zone-1 here on Tuesday, Pradeep Singh said the main objective of the JJM was to create an accountability and transparent water supply system in the villages.

The Director of the Jal Jeevan Mission mentioned that there were a total of 19.23 crore households in the country under the JJM scheme, of which 50 per cent have already been benefited.

Of them, 100 per cent of works were completed in Goa and Haryana, 90 per cent completed in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, he added. He said 100 per cent of the work related to the scheme was done in 108 districts across the country.

Keeping the need of drinking water for the next 30 to 40 years in view, the JJM programme was designed, he informed.

Pradeep Singh explained that the programme was designed to supply drinking water in schools, ashram schools and Anganwadi centres across the country to save the children from getting infected with waterborne diseases.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, engineers RV Krishna Reddy, Gayatri Devi, Joint Collectors from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju districts and other zonal level officials participated in the programme.