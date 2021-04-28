Visakhapatnam: A 14-year-old dies of virus

Visakhapatnam: A Class VIII girl dies of Covid at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was said to be shifted from a private hospital three days ago.

The relatives of the girl expressed concern that the KGH doctors did not inform the condition of the girl. They alleged that they were initially shown a CCTV footage that the treatment was going on and later revealed that she had passed away.

Mild tension prevailed as the relatives of the girl reached KGH and expressed their concern over the hospital's negligence in sharing appropriate information about the patient's condition.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby succumbed to virus at the same hospital.