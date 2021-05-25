Visakhapatnam: A child drowned and seven persons went missing in a boat accident

Visakhapatnam: A child got drowned and seven others went missing in a gory boat accident that happened at Sileru river, Visakha agency on Monday night.



The child's body was fished out on Tuesday morning.



According to the preliminary reports, two boats capsized in the river wherein the boats were on its way to Odisha, carrying about 11 people from Hyderabad.



However, three persons were said to reach the shore safe. With the help of the police and locals, who swung into action, the child's body was retrieved.



A search operation is on to trace the rest of the persons who were feared drowned in the incident.



Those who went missing were identified as migrant labourers who left their hometowns in search of livelihood to Hyderabad.

