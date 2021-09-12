Visakhapatnam: A 'Haat' to make Araku most sought-after tourism destination

Visakhapatnam: To boost tourism and provide a conducive platform for the tribal artisans and craftsmen, the Tourism Department has planned Araku Haat and eat street in Araku mandal.



The project has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 7.7 crore and works pertaining to it have already commenced. While the Araku Haat is coming up at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, the eat street will be set up at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore at Kothavalasa in Araku mandal. A dedicated crafts bazaar, an open amphitheatre, a shopping complex with ATM facility, impressive landscaping, selfie points and a security room are some of the features that form part of the Araku Haat.

"Tribals can make their crafts and sell them directly to customers without any involvement of middlemen. There will be engagement of local communities. Also, tribals will put up exhibitions at the venue similar to the one at Dilli Haat in Delhi," explains T Prasad Reddy, Divisional Manager of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). Meanwhile, the eat street will bring the cuisines of Araku Valley, including bamboo chicken and Araku coffee, spread over 10 food courts getting constructed in the region. And the venture comes along with a spacious parking space. Except the ceiling, the food plaza has been readied by the APTDC which is executing the project.

So far, the structures of the shops at Araku Haat were completed. Likewise, other amenities such as washrooms, water facilities costing Rs.75 lakh are inching towards completion. In addition, a part of the construction of the eat street got wrapped up at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. The project is likely to pick up pace once the prevailing pandemic situation subsides, an official from the Tourism Department shares with The Hans India.

With the new attractions adding to the list of Araku Valley, the APTDC aims at drawing the attention of the tourists from across the country and make Araku one of the sought-after destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Amphitheatre







