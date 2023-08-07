Visakhapatnam: A handloom stall at Collectorate

Visakhapatnam: Calling for a united cooperation to extend support to the handloom weavers, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan inaugurated a handloom stall at the Collectorate here on Monday.

He said the initiative was taken to support the weavers, protect Andhra Pradesh's culture and encourage promotion of handlooms.

While last year an exhibition was held to mark the National Handloom Day observed on August 7, this year, a stall was opened at the Collectorate. In future, the Joint Collector said, a similar stall will be made available for the shoppers weekly once.

Further, he stressed on the need to extend support to the weavers and encourage handlooms that every district of AP is known for.