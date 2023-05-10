Visakhapatnam: A ‘hero’ behind wheels

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver of Simhachalam depot S A Narasimha Raju says that safety supersedes the rest for him.

As he settles behind the wheel with confidence in the state-run APSRTC bus, he makes sure that the passengers reach their destination safely. His tireless dedication and commitment towards his work made him bag the best accident-free national award.

Presented by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings, the award comes as a pleasant surprise for Narasimha Raju. “Although I did receive depot, zonal, district and state level awards earlier, it’s quite exciting to secure a national award for my work,” he says after receiving the award from secretary of the ministry of road transport and highways Alka Upadhyaya in New Delhi last month.

In a fast-paced life, where breaking rules, over-speeding, competing in an unhealthy manner are considered a norm, Narasimha Raju believes in the theory of ‘compliance’. “I ensure to abide by traffic regulations and nothing influences me to skip safety standards,” he explains.

Even after the successful completion of 35 years of service, Narasimha Raju considers each day a fresh beginning. On traffic-laden roads, he opines that driving has become a tedious task. “Unlike earlier where I used to work in Visakha (One) depot, city roads have become so congested. It is energy-sapping to wade through traffic-cluttered roads,” says the 60-year-old APSRTC driver.

However, his outstanding driving skills earned Narasimha Raju laurels from his higher-ups. “Thankfully, my family gives me a lot of strength. At the office too, I am encouraged to work under a stress-free environment. These two factors are essential for a driver to stay focused on the roads. Besides, being attentive and considering passenger safety as top priority plays a significant part in our line of work,” shares Narasimha Raju with The Hans India.

APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and district public transport officer A Appala Raju congratulated Narasimha Raju for bringing glory to the corporation at the national level.