Visakhapatnam: A host of events to mark ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’

Visakhapatnam : From space awareness walk to space exhibition, video show to symposium, poster presentation to photography contest, ‘Biz Wiz and space mania’ to essay writing and painting, ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’ includes a host of programmes tailored for students.

In connection with this, Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in association with Raghu Engineering College is hosting a four-day-long event at the institution campus located at Dakamarri, starting October 5.

Aimed at inculcating scientific temper among the youth and building awareness about the emerging space domain, the event intends to encourage students towards application of space technology. With growing significance of entrepreneurial engagement in the space sector the week-long celebrations focus on the theme ‘space and entrepreneurship.’

On Thursday, a space exhibition followed by a video show will be featured. Focusing largely on the theme ‘space, science and technology’, various competitions will be held for the students from UG to PG from October 5 to 7. Display of satellite models, video shows and many more are in store for the students during the event.

The platform is open for all the schools. Sharing details with the media, scientist and chairman of the organising sub-committee, Visakhapatnam region G Appanna mentioned that around 2,500 to 3,000 students are expected to visit the campus. “The objective is to reach out to remote places and inspire students to look at the space sector as a significant stream to pursue,” Appanna explained.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Raghu Educational Institutions Raghu Kalidindi said this would be the first time the institution is hosting the World Space Week celebrations by partnering with the ISRO. “The avenue is certain to open a new opportunity for the student community to explore, learn, exchange best practices and draw inspiration from the scientists who worked hard towards realising their goals despite their humble backgrounds,” the Chairman said during the poster launch of the event.

Apart from technical lectures, the event will witness interactions with senior ISRO scientists and video lectures. ‘World Space Week’ is being observed from October 4 to 10 by as many as 70 countries across the globe.