Visakhapatnam: A rare honour for AU alumnus Deva Puranam

Visakhapatnam: It was a rare honour for Andhra University alumnus Dr Deva Puranam who met US President Joe Biden.

Recently, he got the rare honour of being invited by the White House to be among a selected few as the US President delivered his remarks on ‘lowering healthcare costs’ to the American public.

A few people from different fields were invited for the occasion and one of them was Dr Deva Puranam. The event was held in July at the White House.

Later, Dr Puranam was invited again by the White House to be present along with a very few as the President awarded ‘The National Medal of Science’ and ‘The National Medal of Technology and Innovation’ at the White House in October.

Dr Puranam has also participated in the events with the President and the Vice president of the United States Kamala D. Harris.

AU vice-chancellor Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy appreciated the alumnus, who settled in America serving as a Head of Global Quality investigations for Viartis, USA for being a part of such rare and prestigious programmes. He completed his graduation, PG and Ph.D at Andhra University and contributed towards his alma mater by donating Rs.50 lakh in the name of his parents Lalita Devi and Kotilingala Murthy to the pharmacy college ladies hostel building.

He also contributed in renovating and modernising a lecture hall at a cost of Rs.10 lakh named as ‘Puranam Lecture Hall’ and handed it over to AU.