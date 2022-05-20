Visakhapatnam: Alluri Vignana Kendram, a knowledge hub

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Sundarayya Vignana Kendram BV Raghavulu said Alluri Vignana Kendram (AVK) was made available to share knowledge to the people.

Inaugurating the five-storey AVK at Dabagardens in Lalitha Colony here on Thursday, Raghavulu said the building was dedicated to the people and thanked the donors and organisations for their support.

Poets, artists, students and competitors are advised to take advantage of the centre and share knowledge. He said the centre would serve the people of North Andhra.

Raghavulu pointed out that the present generation knows the names of Ambani and Adani but not the names of the great men who fought for the independence.

As the governments continue to neglect providing quality education and health, people have to fight for their rights. Even after decades of independence, there is no change in tribal life, he opined. Speaking on the occasion, Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram chairman P Madhu said hostel students from tribal areas who were suffering from ill health and skin diseases were receiving medical treatment from other states through the AVK Trust that help the patients recover.

AVK chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said individuals, organisations and many others in the public sector have contributed to the construction of the AVK building. It's inspiring to name it as AVK, a hero who sacrificed his life for the cause of independence, he added.