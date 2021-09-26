Visakhapatnam: AP to host its maiden National Amateur Golf Tournament

Visakhapatnam: The East Point Golf Club (EPGC) is gearing up to host the Amateur Golf Championship for the first time in Andhra Pradesh from September 28 to October 1.

Organised under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the championship is being held in Visakhapatnam.

The IGU conducts amateur events annually across the country in a variety of courses and sends amateur teams to international events such as the Asian Games, Eisenhower Trophy (World Amateur Team Championship), Nomura Cup (Asia Pacific Amateur Team Golf Championship), Faldo Series, Asian Junior Championships and the Olympics.

IGU runs the sport of Golf in India and regulates the rules along with junior events, ladies' events, and amateur circuit. This year, the IGU circuit was cut short by six tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EPGC is now on the national golf map and will open doors for national tournaments, professional golf, and more importantly, will give a boost to junior golf and Andhra Pradesh is staging the tournament for the first time.