Visakhapatnam: APERC chief visits sub-stations, assesses their functioning

Visakhapatnam: THe Chairman of APERC C V Nagarjuna Reddy suggested the discoms render services to electricity consumers as per the Standards of Performances norm. As a part of their four-day visit to discoms examining their services to consumers, the chairman of APERC and its members P Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh visited APEPDCL on Saturday at its corporate office in Visakhapatnam.

The chairman and managing director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao and directors along with Nagarjuna Reddy and others reviewed the centralised call centre's functioning at APEPDCL.

Santhosha Rao explained how the staff monitors complaints through power point presentations. Consumers can post their grievances through WhatsApp number 9493681912 also. Most of the grievances are on power interruptions, low voltage, hanging wires, faulty transformers, billing errors and electricity accidents, etc., Feedback is being obtained from the consumers through IVRS outbound calls and closed only after that.

The APERC chairman directed all discoms to supply 24 hours uninterrupted and quality power to consumers. He also observed the maintenance of the Standards of Performances norm to consumers and shared some suggestions.

He asked to conduct a detailed survey on consumer needs, that they could not available, through energy assistance. He suggested that toll-free number 1912 may be made more popular by giving wide publicity.

Later, the APERC visited SCADA Centre at Peda Waltair and sub-stations at Outer Harbour, M V P colony and underground cable works.

Directors K Rajabapaiah, B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, CGMs C Srinivasamoorthy, O Simhadri, M Suman Kalyani, Visakhapatnam SE A V V Surya Pratap and other officials were present.