Visakhapatnam: APFERWAS encourages RWAs to help with water conservation

Visakhapatnam : Ata time when several urban areas in other states are facing severe water scarcity, the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), Visakhapatnam, has embarked on an initiative of encouraging setting up of rainwater harvesting across the city.

As a part of it, the APFERWAS appealed to 150 residents welfare associations (RWAs) that fall under its purview to set up rainwater harvesting pits. Starting from March, the endeavour will continue till June 5, marking the ‘World Environment Day’.

The representatives of APFERWAS, including its president Uday Shirname and associate president K S R Murthy, said the idea was to encourage each RWA to set up at least four to five rainwater harvesting pits. Such facilities should be set up where rainwater is collected by following simple procedure and safety measures, they emphasised.

In the next two months, the APFERWAS appealed to the RWA representatives to set up rainwater harvesting pits in their respective colonies so that they can contribute to water conservation and provide a long term solution to depleting groundwater. By June 5, about 750 such pits are expected to be inaugurated.