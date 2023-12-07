Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Arrangements on full swing for ‘Vaikuntadwara’ darshan
- 1. Around 60,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple on Dec 23
- 2. Devotees with tickets of Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 will not be allowed to enter sanctum sanctorum
- 3. EO instructs officials to make arrangements for distribution of prasadam to 20,000 devotees
Visakhapatnam : About 60,000 devotees are likely to visit temple on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’, said Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam executive officer S Srinivasa Murthy.
As part of the ceremony to be held on December 23 at the shrine, a coordination committee meeting with officials from various departments was held on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, temple chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu informed that as part of ‘uttara dwara darshan’, special rituals will be performed at the north gate of the temple from 4.15 am to 4.30 am. After founding trustee’s darshan at the temple, the darshan will be open for common devotees from 5 am to 11.30 am, he mentioned.
The officials decided to restrict the entry to the sanctum sanctorum other than protocol VIPs.
the executive officer said devotees with darshan tickets of Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 will not be allowed to enter sanctum sanctorum. He instructed the officials to make arrangements for the distribution of prasadam to 20,000 devotees. He appealed to the police department to arrange security personnel during the festival.
Priests Ramanacharya, Sitaramacharya, DCP-I K Srinivasa Rao, ACP (traffic) Rajeev Kumar, executive engineers D Srinivasa Raju and B Rambabu, trust board members were present.