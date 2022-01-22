Visakhapatnam: Atrocities against women on rise

Visakhapatnam: Seeking a comprehensive probe into the rise in crimes and harassments against women in the State ever since the YSRCP came to power, TDP women state president and politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha gave a representation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday.



She mentioned in the letter that the YSRCP government is misleading people in the garb of 'Disha' Act and most of the victims in the crime cases belong to weaker sections.

Earlier, Anitha called on the family members of a girl who was allegedly raped in Nakkapalle mandal of Visakhapatnam. The TDP leader staged a protest in front of the police station seeking justice to the victim.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old youth in the mandal on Thursday. The incident however came to light after the family members lodged a complaint with the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha alleged that the cases of rape and murder have gone up in the YSRCP rule.

Instead of taking measures to bring down crime rate, Anitha alleged that if a girl gets killed, the family members were given Rs10 lakh and if a woman's raped, she's given Rs5 lakh as compensation. "Beyond providing compensation, the State government fails to control the crime from repeating," she pointed out.

She alleged that the Home Minister M Sucharita could not understand the difficulties faced by the girls.

The TDP women state president demanded stringent punishment against the accused in the rape case in Nakkapalle mandal. Further, Anitha said the girl was afraid that the accused would kill her if he was left free.