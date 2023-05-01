Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Visakhapatnam: BJP leaders placed under house arrest
- BJP State general secretary and former MLC PVN Madhav expressed his ire that the officials are extending support to the ruling party even as its craziness increases with each passing day
- The BJP called for a protest against the naming of Seethakonda as YSR View Point on Monday. But the police placed the BJP leaders under house arrest in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: The BJP leaders allege that the YSRCP government is known as the government of stickers and renaming the projects after it. If anyone questions them, the ruling party intimidates and arrests them.
BJP State general secretary and former MLC PVN Madhav expressed his ire that the officials are extending support to the ruling party even as its craziness increases with each passing day.
The BJP called for a protest against the naming of Seethakonda as YSR View Point on Monday. But the police placed the BJP leaders under house arrest in Visakhapatnam.
Police teams reached the houses of the BJP leaders in the morning and restricted them from stepping out of their residence.
Expressing his anger over the government, Madhav said the city police had arrested the BJP leaders who want to stage a protest in a peaceful manner.
He said the YSRCP government got used to placing stickers on every scheme and changed the name of popular tourist places and institutions, including Seethakonda.
Does Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aspire to be a permanent CM of Andhra Pradesh? Madhav questioned.
He worried that the Chief Minister would name all the districts and even the state after YSR.
Madhav alleged that the officials are acting against the norms to please government heads.
Madhav mentioned that they would continue their fight until the name of Seethakonda is rechristened.
Later, Madhav was shifted to MVP police station.