Visakhapatnam: Blood donation, tree plantation mark ‘Smruthi Divas’

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Smruthi Divas’, Steel Executives’ Association (SEA) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) organised a blood donation camp.

The camp was held in association with the Lions blood bank and JCI, Ukkunagaram chapter to pay tributes to the steel melting shop-2 accident victims, who lost their lives in 2012. The accident took away 19 employees and contract workers.

Marking the occasion, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt offered floral tributes on the occasion. Later, he participated in the tree plantation programme. The CMD highlighted the importance of adhering to safety practices in any industry.

AK Bagchi, director (Projects) and additional charge director (Operations), SC Pandey, Director (Personnel), among other officials, paid homage to the departed souls and planted saplings in the SEA bhavan premises.

As many as 102 blood units were collected at the camp and they were handed over to Lions Blood Bank. Also, lunch was served to the inmates of Loyola Oldage Home at Pendurthi.