Visakhapatnam: Burning trash on regular basis a grave concern now

Visakhapatnam : If clearing piled up garbage is the biggest challenge for the corporation officials, placing a check on burning trash has become another task for them to control. Burning trash on a regular basis increases pollution level and triggers health issues such as asthma and other chronic problems.

It is a horrendous task for the GVMC staff to control the trash burning exercise being carried out at various places across the city. For the past few days, owing to the state-wide strike of sanitation workers, GVMC officials have been removing and shifting the garbage with the support of temporary staff and alternative measures. However, not even 50 per cent of the litter was cleared in the city.

Meanwhile, unable to bear the stink from the accumulated dump, locals are burning the litter to get rid of them. When the plastic and other wastes are burnt, thick smoke is emanating and causing breathing trouble to the residents of the neighbourhood. Experts say that such smoke also harm the environment as well.

Despite the GVMC appealing to people not to indulge in burning the trash, people continue to burn them at several places. Keeping Sankranti festival in view, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma appealed to people to refrain from lighting bonfires on roads during the Bhogi festival as it would impact the environment further.

Further, the Commissioner cautioned denizens to avoid burning old tires and polluting materials on the occasion. Saikanth Varma expressed concern that lighting bonfires on roads could lead to the melting of asphalt, causing damage to the roads. He mentioned that such activities resulted in financial loss to GVMC and impacts city’s beautification efforts.

The Commissioner recommended people to choose public spaces, grounds, and open areas for lighting bonfires during the Bhogi festival. He instructed the secretariat staff to create awareness among the public, stressing the need to light ‘bogi mantalu’ at designated public spots rather than on the roads.

Further, the Commissioner called upon ward corporators, voluntary organisation representatives and resident welfare associations to extend their support to create awareness among communities. Meanwhile, the corporation intends to clear garbage at the earliest as sanitation workers call off their strike on Wednesday night.