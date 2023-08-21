  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Cancellation of trains due to works

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Some of the coaching trains were cancelled during non-interlocking works in connection with doubling between Gorapur-Araku Shimiliguda stations over Kothavalasa-Koraput section in Waltair division.

Visakhapatnam: Some of the coaching trains were cancelled during non-interlocking works in connection with doubling between Gorapur-Araku Shimiliguda stations over Kothavalasa-Koraput section in Waltair division.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express train (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam on August 21, 25, 28 and September 1 will be cancelled.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express (18513) leaving Kirandul on August 22, 26, 29 and September 2 will be cancelled.

Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 21 to September 1 will be cancelled. Similarly, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train (08552) leaving Kirandul from August 21 to September 2 will be cancelled. Passengers are requested to make note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X