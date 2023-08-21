Visakhapatnam: Cancellation of trains due to works

Visakhapatnam: Some of the coaching trains were cancelled during non-interlocking works in connection with doubling between Gorapur-Araku Shimiliguda stations over Kothavalasa-Koraput section in Waltair division.



Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express train (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam on August 21, 25, 28 and September 1 will be cancelled.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express (18513) leaving Kirandul on August 22, 26, 29 and September 2 will be cancelled.

Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 21 to September 1 will be cancelled. Similarly, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train (08552) leaving Kirandul from August 21 to September 2 will be cancelled. Passengers are requested to make note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.