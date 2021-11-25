Visakhapatnam: Circle Inspector dies as an unknown vehicle hits police vehicle

A fatal road accident took place at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where Three Town Circle Inspector Karanam Eshwara Rao died on the spot at Yendada Junction. The accident happened when an unidentified vehicle collided with a police vehicle.



The police said that the Three town CI Karanam Eshwara Rao was on his way home from a night patrol when he was hit by another vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of the patrol vehicle Santosh was injured severely of was rushed to a hospital by locals.



The CI was hit hard on the head and lost its lives on the spot. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined the situation. The dead body of CI Eshwara Rao was shifted to KGH for postmortem.

The police vehicle was destroyed in the accident. Police are examining CCTV footage near the crash site for an unidentified vehicle.