Visakhapatnam: City breaks into celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As India scripted history by moon-landing Chandrayaan-3 successfully on the south pole of the lunar surface, students and people from various sections of society broke into a celebration mode.

Even as Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed when it tried to make a similar feat earlier, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 epitomises India’s strength and ever-increasing technical capabilities. Celebrating the success of soft-landing of the spacecraft on moon, communities across Visakhapatnam took out rallies, burst firecrackers and shared sweetmeats.

Excitement was writ large on the faces of the students who watched the live screening of the moon landing on the interactive flat panel (IFP) in some of the government schools. “It’s one of the momentous occasions for the country to celebrate. We want our students to understand the progress of the country in making the mission successful and instill curiosity among youths towards space achievements,” says M Raja Babu, Headmaster of Chandrapalem Zilla Parishad High School.

Forming a human chain, students of Zilla Parishad High School at Adavivaram represented Chandrayaan-3 and celebrated the occasion. Along with government schools, private educational institutions joined hands to celebrate the occasion.

Wielding national flags, an army of BJP leaders, including state president D Purandeswari, state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former MLC PVN Madhav, took out a rally at RK Beach commemorating the ISRO’s biggest achievement.

Earlier, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham performed a special puja at the peetham and its Rishikesh Ashram for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.