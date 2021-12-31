Visakhapatnam city police impose restrictions on new year celebrations, warns of stern action

Visakhapatnam city police have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations banning the vehicular traffic on the beach road from Friday evening. Traffic ADCP Adinarayana has already issued a statement. It said visitors and vehicles would be restricted to RK, Jodhgullapalem, Sagarnagar, Rushikonda, Bhimili and Yarada beaches from 8 pm tonight. He said all types of vehicular traffic would be banned on Beach Road from 10pm to 5am from the Naval Coast Battery to Bhimili. The authorities said that the Telugu Thalli flyover and NAD flyovers will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Similarly, BRTS Road from Hanumanthavaka to Adavivaram Junction, Goshala Junction to Vepagunta Junction, Pendurthi Junction to Convent Junction via NAD Junction will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am.

As part of the curfew, the line between BRTS Road from Maddilapalem Junction to Rama Talkies and the underpass at the RTC Complex will also be closed from 10 pm to 5 am. ADCP Adinarayana warned that stern action should be taken against those who drive under the influence of alcohol and over speed. He said police would be on special patrol on city roads and would also keep a watch on bike racers. He said restaurants, bars, hotels, and shops should be kept open as per government norms and strict action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The ADCP said there is no permission for celebrations on public places, parks and roads and urged the people of Visakhapatnam to abide by the covid rules and celebrate the New Year peacefully.