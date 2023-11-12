Visakhapatnam: Civic body advocates clean and green festivities

Visakhapatnam: In a step to bring down pollution impact and encourage people to celebrate the festival of lights in a planet-friendly manner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) advocates ‘Green Diwali’ in a big manner.



The civic body has taken up the extensive campaign in tandem with the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0’s ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Ahead of the festival, the civic officials educated communities, emphasising the cultural significance and observing cleanliness while celebrating Diwali. The ‘Green Diwali’ campaign advocacy is in line with the GVMC’s ‘Eco Vizag’ endeavour.

In order to build awareness among people from various walks of life, the GVMC took up an intense ‘Swachh Diwali Signature campaign’ through social media platforms, nudging people to consider ‘Swachh Diwali pledge’ and following healthy environmental practices.

Underlining the significance of collective coordination, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari exhorts denizens to go for ‘Green Diwali’ and contribute towards conserving the environs.

By involving NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, sanitation secretaries, supervisors, inspectors and volunteers, the civic body focuses on promoting the concept of zero waste festivities in

the city.

Close to 5,607 municipal workers during the day and 380 in the night are working across the city to keep the city clean during the

festivities.