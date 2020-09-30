Visakhapatnam: Civil engineers told to focus on measures to minimise disaster risk

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy exhorted the civil engineers to enhance their preparedness to minimisedisaster risk

as its occurrence is often unpredictable.

Delivering his inaugural address at the three-day online national training programme on 'Disaster Risk Reduction in Resilient Infrastructure' hosted by The Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi, in association with Indian Geotechnical Society, Visakhapatnam Chapter, the V-C shared some of the measures adopted in the resilient infrastructure of Visakhapatnam after cyclone Hudhud devastated the city in 2014.

Coordinated by Prof C N V Satyanarayana Reddy, AU, and Amir Ali Khan, NIDM, the virtual event saw more than 300 participants, comprising practising engineers from State and Central government departments, consulting firms, faculty members, research scholars and students from various IITs, NITs, universities and engineering colleges from across the country.

C V R Murty, IIT-Madras, delivered a lecture on 'Earthquake Resistant Infrastructure' and stressed the need to keep provisions in seismic resistant design of public and hospital buildings, bridges, highway structures and pipe networks of oil storage tanks.

Meanwhile, Prof Pradeep Muzumdar, IISC., Bangalore, briefed about 'Urban floods- an evolving challenge.' Principal of AUCE Peri Srinivasa Rao, among others spoke.