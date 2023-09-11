Visakhapatnam: CMR opens its exclusive showroom

Visakhapatnam: CMR Textiles and Jewellers inaugurated its exclusive jewellery showroom at Tuni by Municipal Chairperson Eluri Sudha Balu on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, CMR Group managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said he was happy to set up the largest gold jewellery exclusive showroom for the buyers in Tuni.

He mentioned that all types of jewellery are available at the store. Similarly, on the occasion of the inauguration, the MD introduced an offer of Rs 200 cash back on a gram of gold and free silver on gold purchase in the store.

CMR Group director Mavuri Harika mentioned that their aim is to provide the latest designs catering to the taste of the consumers.

Tuni Municipal Chairperson Eluri Sudha Balu said the establishment of the largest CMR showroom in the Telugu states will further develop the area and provide employment opportunities to the local youth.