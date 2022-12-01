Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna donates a month salary to AIDS patients

Visakhapatnam: Those infected with HIV/AIDS should be treated equally without any stigma, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna. Marking the World AIDS Day, the District Collector savoured breakfast along with the AIDS patients here on Thursday and emphasised on the need to be aware of the infection. He cautioned people that they should not fall prey to the disease and be aware of the risk factors. The Collector appealed to the government departments and voluntary service organisations to spread awareness about the infection and treat the infected HIV patients without any discrimination.

Similarly, while taking blood samples or blood transfusions, doctors should consider precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, he cautioned. As a generous gesture, the District Collector handed over a cheque for Rs 1.1 lakh to DLO Dr Poornender Babu as a contribution to the AIDS patients. The amount contributed was a month's salary of the Collector.

Poornender Babu informed that AIDS Welfare Society was established under the chairmanship of District Collector. Later, Mallikarjuna had breakfast with the children. Regional Medical Director M Uma Sundari, District Programme Officer, Dr N Jeevan Rani, doctors, health department staff and voluntary service representatives participated in the programme. At Rushikonda, GITAM Institute of Nursing students took out a rally at the institution campus to build awareness about the infection. Principal T Lakshmamma flagged off the rally.

NSS programme officer T Malathi, Associate Professor Ch Lavanya and a large number of nursing students participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally was taken out by the Desire Society. It was followed by a human chain to educate people about AIDS and the means to prevent the same.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Gajuwaka constituency BJP convener Karanamreddi Narasinga Rao flagged off the rally that stretched from Srinagar to Jaggu junction in Gajuwaka.