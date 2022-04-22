Visakhapatnam: Commodore Dadwal new co of INS Circars

Visakhapatnam: Commodore AS Dadwal took over the command of INS Circars and as Station Commander, Visakhapatnam from Commodore Rahul Vilas Gokhale at an impressive ceremonial parade held at the Circars parade ground on Thursday.

Later, the outgoing Commanding Officer was given a farewell by the officers and sailors of INS Circars through the traditional pulling-out ceremony. Commodore Rahul Vilas Gokhale is proceeding for his next appointment as Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

INS Circars provides logistic and administrative support to 43 additional units with a strength of approximately 2,500 sailors and 450 officers. The establishment caters to accommodation, mess facility and other logistics support of ships undergoing refit at HSL and to cells formed prior to commissioning of ships on the East Coast. The sphere of responsibility of this establishment is vast with substantial naval assets in and around Visakhapatnam being overseen by INS Circars.

Commodore AS Dadwal, who will be the twenty-fourth Commanding Officer of INS Circars, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993. An anti-submarine warfare specialist, the officer has commanded IN Ships Gomati and Shivalik. His other tenures include Executive Officer INS Delhi, Officer-in-Charge ASW School and Cmde (Operations), Eastern Naval Command. The officer has undergone courses at DSSC Wellington and Naval War College in the USA. The officer has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal this year.