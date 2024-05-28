Live
- Hyderabad business man murdered in Bidar
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
- Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C
Our govt will scrap Agnipath scheme: Rahul
Bakhtiyarpur/Paliganj/Jagdishpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in Defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 in women's accounts every month.
Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar, Rahul asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the Prime Minister again since there is a clear "storm" in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.
