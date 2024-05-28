  • Menu
Our govt will scrap Agnipath scheme: Rahul

Bakhtiyarpur/Paliganj/Jagdishpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in Defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 in women's accounts every month.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar, Rahul asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the Prime Minister again since there is a clear "storm" in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

