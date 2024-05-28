Matter of concern: Modi on Pak politician’s ‘support’ to Rahul, Kejriwal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Monday, spoke on a wide spectrum of issues ranging from the endorsement of Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal by Pakistan.

“It is a serious matter of investigation, Modi said, adding: "I don't think I should comment on such topics from the position I am in, but I can understand your concern.”

His remarks came in the wake of a political storm after former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain heaped praise on Rahul and Kejriwal, while targeting the BJP government. Earlier this month, Chaudhry—infamous for boasting about Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack—had posted on X excerpts from a speech by Rahul with the caption "Rahul on fire". This drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Last week, endorsing a tweet put out by Kejriwal on voting, Chaudhry said: "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism". This, too, invited the wrath of the BJP which said the Delhi chief minister has a massive support from Pakistan.

Modi, in his interview to the news agency, took a jibe at the Opposition leaders over the Pakistan politician’s ostensible support to them and said: "I don't know why only a few people are liked by those who have enmity with us, why there are only a few people in whose support voices are raised from there". He said India’s democracy is mature and the voters in the country will not be influenced by outside activities. He, however, admitted that it’s a matter of concern. In one of his recent election rallies, Modi had raked up the issue, saying Pakistan was desperate to make Rahul the next Prime Minister.

