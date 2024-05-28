CM Revanth working on ‘Dream Team’

Hyderabad: The state administrative machinery is in for a major overhaul after June 4. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants to infuse young and highly experienced officials in his “Dream Team” so that the 6 Guarantees could be implemented within a fixed time frame.

The Chief Minister feels that now that the elections process is nearing completion, he should focus more on governance and speedy implementation of the promises made during Assembly elections lest it could lead to political problems.

He is learnt to have sought a detailed report regarding performance of officials at the level of Secretaries who were holding key positions. Revanth, officials say, wants to revamp the team so that governance from village to state secretariat level can be put on fast track. It may be recalled that he had already constituted a team of CMO officials consisting of B Ajit Reddy, V Sheshadri, G Chandrashekhar Reddy, Shahnawaz Khasim and S Sangeetha Satyanarayana. Now, he wants to have a strong team of officers in key departments. Special Chief Secretary to Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Revenue Secretary Naveen Mithal, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, MCRHRD Director General Shashank Goel, Jayesh Rajan and Sandeep Kumar Sultania are likely to be elevated and may get additional responsibilities to monitor the implementation of various schemes.

Telangana cadre IAS Officers who were on central deputation were also being considered for top posts in the state administration. HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali Kata is also likely to be given some key posts in the administration of Greater Hyderabad in addition to the current responsibilities.



Officials said that the CM’s dream team would directly monitor the schemes and the review of the Praja Palana regularly. The team would review the status of the applications submitted by people and ensure that the benefits reach them regularly. The CM was also scouting for junior IAS officials and Group 1 officials to depute them to some identified districts where the development was at snail’s pace.

Since welfare was the top agenda of the CM, officials said that efficient state cadre IPS and IFS (Indian Forest Service) would also be identified to utilise their services in the administration in view of the shortage of IAS officers at senior level, sources add.