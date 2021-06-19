Visakhapatnam: Congress slams State government for increasing property tax

Visakhapatnam: Collecting garbage from door-to-door, Congress party leaders staged a unique protest against the State government's proposal to hike property tax and impose garbage tax here on Saturday.

Party city general secretary Thota Vasudeva Rao and other leaders collected garbage from households and shops at Allipuram locality and explained to the people how tax hike will impact on common people.

State general secretary of Congress party GA Narayana Rao said a part of the collected garbage will be sent to the office of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development. He said their protest will continue until the tax policy is withdrawn.

Party leaders G Srinivasa Rao, Shyam Sundar and Vimala Devi participated in the programme.