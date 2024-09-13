Visakhapatnam: Curbs on immersion rallies disappoint festival organisers

Visakhapatnam:The procession carried out during ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ holds a great significance. However, this year, the youth associations, puja committee representatives and pandal organisers express their disappointment over restrictions imposed by the police for the idol immersion exercise.

As permission is not given even for the DJ, the festival rallies are carried out without much pomp. Features that were part of the Ganesh immersion procession for decades have now been discontinued following the police restrictions.

During the idol immersion, splashing of colours, use of loudspeakers and bursting of crackers are not allowed. Also, playing high decibel instruments, engaging DJs also have been banned this year.

The festival organisers are made responsible for ensuring that there are no indecent displays, dance performances and no consumption of alcohol or use of intoxicating substances all through the procession.

The officials allotted immersion spots based on the police station limits the colonies fall under. Organisers within the limits of One Town police station should opt for immersion of idols opposite the Naval Coastal Battery Quarters at the beach.

Similarly, organisers falling under the purview of Newport police station limits should immerse the idols at Yarada jetty.

In Arilova, organisers can go to Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, and Jodugullapalem beaches. Those who are within MVP police station limits, they can head to Jalaripeta.

Festival committee members within the limits of Bheemili police station can access the points at Bheemili Beach, Tagarapuvalasa in Gostani River, Mangamaripeta Beach and Annavaram Beach.

In order to ensure that rules are followed and the immersion processions are carried out in a hassle-free manner, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi visited the mandapams and areas where the immersion exercise is being carried out.

Meanwhile, North Andhra Event Welfare Association representatives appeal to the police and MLAs to allow DJs during procession. The representatives and youth association members said that they would follow the rest of the instructions given by the police but appealed to them to allow DJs.

As part of the festivities, the city is going to witness grand processions during the immersion exercise. The organisers hope that things would ease for them by then.