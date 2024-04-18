  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Dalit forum demands removal of Thrimurtulu from poll fray

Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

  • VDDUF wants severe punishment for the prime accused in Dalit tonsure case
  • Representatives of the organisation say Dalits are against CM Jagan in view of a series of atrocities on SC/ST people during his rule

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) demanded that MLC Thota Thrimurthulu convicted in the SC and ST court should be declared ineligible to contest in the ensuing polls.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, VDDUF convener Boosi Venkata Rao said that the crimes committed by Thrimurthulu were proved under various sections. According to the gravity of crimes, he would have been imprisoned for up to 20 years.

He alleged that the verdict is in favour of the accused and there is a need to reconsider it. He made it clear that the VDDUF would go to the High Court on the verdict. The YSRCP allotted tickets to such criminals and insulted SC and ST people, he alleged.

VDDUF co-convenor S Sudhakar said that during the YSRCP rule, a number of atrocities were witnessed against SC, SC people across the state. With this, Dalits are also against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He announced that Dalits would ensure defeat Thota Thrimurthulu. The forum leaders stated that Dalit associations are agitating to prevent attacks on Dalits.

“The Chief Minister claims that the YSRCP government has done social justice. If that is true, the government should remove the MLC from polls,” the forum leaders demanded.

VDDUF representatives Omkar, K Chinna Rao, Trinadh, Rajendra Prasad, Eswara Rao and Prasad participated in the meeting.

X