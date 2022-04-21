Visakhapatnam: Dalit forum opposes takeover of BC welfare dept's land

Visakhapatnam: TTD is initiating construction work on the land which is supposed to be utilised for the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs, pointed out members of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum.

Speaking at a media conference held here on Wednesday, convener B Venkat Rao of the forum said up to 1.5 acre land belonging to BC Welfare department was earlier allotted to TTD but, till now, the compensation to the tune of Rs 75 crore for the same was not given to the BC Welfare.

The forum members demanded the compensation to be paid at the earliest.

"The site which is meant for the BC Welfare cannot be utilised for other purposes as it is injustice for the community," they said.

AP Study Circle Parirakshana Samiti convener K Anand Kumar said post bifurcation, the BC Study Circle was allotted to the Telangana state. "After a lot of agitation, it was set up in Visakhapatnam. The very objective of the establishment of the BC Study Circle is now getting deviated as TTD has construction plans. It should be stopped with immediate effect," he demanded. Displaying placards, the members raised slogans against the TTD's attitude and demanded that their voice be heard.

Uttarandhra Vidyarthi Sena leader S Ramana Murthy, BC leaders Adimurthy, SR Vemana, S Sudhakar and K Chinn Rao were present on the occasion.