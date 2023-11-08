Live
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
Just In
Visakhapatnam: DCI posts impressive profit in 2nd quarter
Registers a profit of Rs 16.77 cr for the second quarter with a total turnover of Rs 198.59 cr
Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) posted a profit of Rs.16.77 crore for the second quarter with a total turnover of Rs.198.59 crore for the financial year 2023-24.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the Q2 is at Rs.57.97 crore. The EBIDTA posted for the half yearly ended September for the FY 2023-24 is at Rs.114.83 crore.
This impressive growth is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients.
Meanwhile, the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 witnessed successful completion of several significant dredging projects, contributing significantly to the DCI’s revenue surge. The company’s expertise in executing complex projects has solidified its position as a preferred partner for clients seeking efficient and sustainable solutions.
The DCI maintained its focus on operational excellence during the second quarter achieving commendable cost management and optimal resource utilisation. These efforts resulted in improved profit margins and enhanced shareholder value.
Chairman of DCIL and Visakhapatnam Port Authority Madhaiyaan Angamuthu and MD and CEO, (A/C), Capt S Divakar lauded the team for achieving the outstanding results. They mentioned that the team’s dedication and expertise enabled the company to overcome challenges and achieve growth.
The company is committed to maintain this upward trend and continue to show improvement in its performance which is aiming at a turnover of Rs.1,200 crore for the financial year 2023-24.