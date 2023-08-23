Visakhapatnam: Deputy CM Mutyala Naidu assures to resolve local issues

Visakhapatnam: Issues raised by the members in the general body meeting will be discussed with the department officials concerned and steps will be taken to resolve them at the earliest, said Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu.

Zilla parishad general body meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of ZP chairperson J Subhadra.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said the ZP members requested to make suitable arrangements for alternative crops for farmers due to rain deficit in the united Visakhapatnam district. He said he would discuss with the officials of the agriculture department and steps will be taken in this direction.

During the meeting, Anakaplli and ASR district members appealed to the ZP chairperson to facilitate a ST cell in Narsipatnam.

The members brought many aspects related to the education and medical sector and basic infrastructure to the attention of the ZP chairperson.

Later, Mutyala Naidu stated that a department-wise review would be taken up to focus on each problem.

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, DCCB chairman Kola Guruvulu, Araku MLA Ch Palguna, Visakhapatnam district collector A Mallikarjuna, Anakapallidistrict collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, ASR district collector Sumit Kumar, district forest officer Anant Shankar, ZP CEO Sriramamurthy, officials of various departments were present.