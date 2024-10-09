Visakhapatnam: Dist officials gear up for Palle Panduga

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that necessary steps have been taken to organise the ‘AP Palle Pandaga’ programme from October 14 to 20.

Addressing the officials here on Tuesday, the district collector said that proposals have been made to carry out 322 works within the limits of rural mandals at an estimated cost of Rs29.04 crore. He revealed that a budget was allocated for it to carry out works for it. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan held a video conference with district collectors and officials from the state secretariat. Harendhira Prasad stated that the Deputy CM gave directions to the Collectors on ‘Palle Panduga’ to be held from October 14. The Collector said that the works identified in the village councils have been notified.

Further, the collector said that all levels of officials in the district have already been made aware of the implementation of the programme. According to the schedule, the works would be completed by the Sankranti festival. The collector explained necessary machinery and equipment required for the works would be provided. Arrangements are made to source sand required for the construction works for the purpose from the neighbouring districts.

As part of it, 27 additional sand reach points have been allocated to Visakhapatnam district. The points are facilitated within the boundaries of East Godavari, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts, the collector informed.