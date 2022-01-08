Visakhapatnam: District administration gears up for third wave

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam registered 183 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single day count in recent weeks, taking the tally to 1,59,448 lakh, the district administration is intensifying its focus on hospital preparedness.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna appealed to people to comply with the Covid rules and ensure wearing of a mask and sanitising hands in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the district.

Along with him, Joint Collector P Arun Babu and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha visited various places in the city on Friday.

The GVMC officials were advised to set up outposts at several spots along the RK Beach.

Later, the Collector inspected the Hudhud houses in Arilova. He instructed the GVMC officials to keep the surroundings clean and make suitable arrangements in every block to convert it into a Covid Care Centre.

He inspected the VIMS Hospital and enquired about the services available at the hospital and details of the strength of the doctors, nurses and other staff.

Similarly, Mallikarjuna inspected the Virology Lab at King George Hospital. He directed the officials concerned to increase the number of RTPCR tests and mentioned arrangements should be made for a genome sequence test in the district and necessary funds would be sanctioned for the development of the mortuary. Post-mortem will also be conducted during the night shift from February, he added.

The Collector then held a meeting at Andhra Medical College principal chamber. He discussed tests, reports, medical services, data, and other arrangements for those in home isolation with the authorities and overall preparedness for the possible third wave in the district. GVMC Additional Commissioner Srinivas, AMC principal PV Sudhakar, King George Hospital superintendent P Mythili and Dr Devimadhavi were present.