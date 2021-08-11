Visakhapatnam: Dwajastambham falls off at Sitarama Swamy temple

The 60-year-old 'dwajastambham' at Sitarama Swamy temple, run by Simhachalam Devasthanam, has collapsed on Wednesday morning.

It is learnt that the the wood inside the dwajastambham was damaged due to the pest menace. The preliminary report indicates that it was the reason behind the collapse of the dwajastambham .

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

After performing 'samprokshana' ritual, the temple officials informed, a temporary arrangement will be made.

Executive Officer of the Devasthanam MV Surya Kala said a new dwajastambham will be set up in 10 days at the Aalayam.